No, that wasn't a PlayStation 5 demo station in recent leaks

The reports of Sony rolling out PlayStation 5 demo stations aren't real, but it shouldn't be too far away -- COVID-19 will hurt it.

A social media post had gamers excited that Sony was surprisingly rolling out PlayStation 5 demo stations starting in the UK, but it doesn't appear to be the case.

It started with a post on Twitter by IronCoreGames, and quickly squashed: no PS5 demo stations just yet. Some sites were contacted by Currys PC World, saying that these kiosks have been in their stores for "maybe about a year now".

Sony is going to have a hard time getting people to see their PlayStation 5 demo stations when they do eventually roll out globally, an unfortunate circumstance pushed on the company because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

I don't see many people excitedly sitting on a chair, touching a controller -- with staffers cleaning everything every single time a different person sits down and touches the PS5 controller. I guess we'll have to wait and see.