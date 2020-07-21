Into the psychology of Far Cry 6's new dictator villain Anton Castillo
Far Cry 6's dictator villain Anton Castillo (Giancarlo Epsosito) rules the tropical island-country of Yara with an iron fist.
Anton Castillo, played by Breaking Bad's Giancarlo Esposito, is the villain in Ubisoft's new tropical Far Cry 6 game. Now Ubisoft takes a closer look at Anton's twisted psychology.
In Far Cry 6, there's one main opposing force: Anton Castillo, el presidente of the Latin island-country of Yara. Castillo rules the so-called Jewel of the Caribbean with an iron fist, aiming to smite any uprisings by sheer force. This only fans the flames of revolution, igniting a full-on Cuba-esque guerrilla revolution that sees Yara's streets filled with chaos. But Anton isn't going to let up. He plans to quell the rebellion by smashing it to bits. That's where you come in as Dani Rojas, a Yara native who leads the heart of the revolution.
Far Cry's villains are some of the most captivating and interesting parts of the games. Every time they're different and a little crazy in their own way. Anton, however, is a more reserved brand of crazy.
Authoritarianism runs in his veins and his need for utter dominance and control quickly turns him into a dictator. He's fully prepared to massacre the people in order to "protect" them, as evidenced by Far Cry 6's cinematic trailer.
Anton is also a father, which makes him infinitely more dangerous. Parents will do anything for their children. In earnest, though, Anton sees himself as the father of the people, too, but Diego, his actual son, will forcibly walk in Anton's footsteps.
Now Ubisoft gives some rare insight into Anton's psychology and how his life shaped him into the emotionless and cruel autocrat he is today. And Ubisoft hints we could see Diego as a playable character in Far Cry 6, too.
"Anton Castillo is the president of Yara. He actually grew up in the seat of power. Over 50 years ago, his own father was in control of the country and Anton had to watch his father be execute by a revolution that happened on the island," said Far Cry 6 narrative director Navid Khavari.
"So that really formed his world view. It formed how he justifies keeping control on the island. You flash-forward 50 years later when he's elected with a stolen electron, you get to understand what makes Anton tick.
"What's new in this Far Cry is that the idea that Anton is not just the dictator, but he's a father as well. He has a son named Diego that he is essentially grooming to see manifest his sort of twisted vision.
"What Anton is really looking for with his son is what any father wants from their son: Pride, strength, confidence. Except the context here is that he also wants his son to rule a country the way he would.
"So when you see the trailer, you really get a window into Anton's perspective of parenting. He's passing down these very twisted lessons of how you control a population.
"What you saw in the trailer was really the first of many lessons of how to rule by Anton."
The last part is particularly interesting and could hint Diego will be a playable character. When I say this, I mean gamers could have playable story sequences where they see through the eyes of Diego. This is the best way to drive the points home. Anton could force us to do things like, say, drop a live grenade into a town square to illustrate a point.
Far Cry 6's main themes orbit revolution, freedom, and how people will push back against tyranny through any means necessary. And I think a great way to highlight those things is to make us see, experience, and be taught by Anton Castillo first hand.
Far Cry 6 will release February 18, 2021 on PS4, Xbox One and PC. It's also coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, and anyone who purchases a current-gen copy gets a next-gen copy free of charge.
