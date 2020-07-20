Nintendo announces Nintendo Direct Mini Partner Showcase livestream

Nintendo has announced that it will be posting a new Nintendo Direct Mini video onto their YouTube channel, check it out here.

Above is the post from the official Nintendo of America Twitter account, and it says that Nintendo will be debuting what is called the Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase, which will be a Direct focused on titles from "our development & publishing partners". This will mark the very first Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase, but according to the post, this will be "series".

The video that will be posted will be around 10 minutes long and be pre-recorded. The contents of the showcase will also include "a few updates on a small group of previously-announced #NintendoSwitch games." Games that are suspected to be included in the video are No More Heroes 3, Shin Megami Tensei V, and more. If you are interested in viewing the video, it will be posted on the 7/20 at 10 AM ET.