NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums
flameTRENDING NOW: NVIDIA's next-gen Ampere DLSS 3.0 could work on ANY game that uses TAAflame

Nintendo announces Nintendo Direct Mini Partner Showcase livestream

Nintendo has announced that it will be posting a new Nintendo Direct Mini video onto their YouTube channel, check it out here.

| Jul 20, 2020 at 4:06am CDT

Nintendo has taken to their official Twitter page to announce that they will be posting a new Nintendo Direct video.

Above is the post from the official Nintendo of America Twitter account, and it says that Nintendo will be debuting what is called the Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase, which will be a Direct focused on titles from "our development & publishing partners". This will mark the very first Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase, but according to the post, this will be "series".

The video that will be posted will be around 10 minutes long and be pre-recorded. The contents of the showcase will also include "a few updates on a small group of previously-announced #NintendoSwitch games." Games that are suspected to be included in the video are No More Heroes 3, Shin Megami Tensei V, and more. If you are interested in viewing the video, it will be posted on the 7/20 at 10 AM ET.

Buy at Amazon

Hannah Linen 50 Pieces Set Disposable Face Masks (QUN)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$22.99
$22.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/20/2020 at 3:06 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:engadget.com

ABOUT THE AUTHOR -

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Similar News

Related Tags

Go to top of the page
Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.