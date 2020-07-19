Death Stranding's first patch on the PC is here, 5GB in size

Death Stranding PC update 1.01 is here, weighs 5GB -- it adds AVX judgment to CPU check at startup, stability improvements, more.

Death Stranding has received its first patch on the PC, with publisher 505 Games and developer Kojima Productions pushing out the first patch now.

It weighs in at 5GB for the PC, with Death Stranding receiving AVX judgment to CPU check at startup, the usual stability improvements, and even more usual general bug fixes.

505 Games explained the new patch on the official Death Stranding subreddit, explaining: "This update just contains a lot of small fixes around bugs and stability issues. Nothing too major!"

I will have some Death Stranding results to share in the coming days, with an article concentrating on running Death Stranding at 8K -- 7680 x 4320, where the performance with DLSS 2.0 is actually out of this world. Can't wait to share those results.

Here's what you need to run Death Stranding on the PC -- with the requirements quite tame, but then it also includes support for DLSS 2.0 which will see some gorgeous graphics on the PC without needing a TITAN RTX to run it. You can read more on that here.

Death Stranding PC Requirements

Minimum (720p 30FPS)

OS : Windows 10

CPU : Intel Core i5-3470 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

RAM : 8GB

GPU : GeForce GTX 1050 3GB or AMD Radeon RX 560 4GB

API : DirectX 12

HDD : 80GB

Sound card: DirectX compatible

Recommended (1080p 30FPS)

OS : Windows 10

CPU : Intel Core i5-4460 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400

RAM : 8GB

GPU : GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB or Radeon RX 570 4GB

API : DirectX 12

HDD : 80GB

Sound card: DirectX compatible

Recommended (1080p 60FPS)