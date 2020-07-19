NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Death Stranding's first patch on the PC is here, 5GB in size

| Jul 19, 2020 at 7:34 pm CDT

Death Stranding has received its first patch on the PC, with publisher 505 Games and developer Kojima Productions pushing out the first patch now.

It weighs in at 5GB for the PC, with Death Stranding receiving AVX judgment to CPU check at startup, the usual stability improvements, and even more usual general bug fixes.

505 Games explained the new patch on the official Death Stranding subreddit, explaining: "This update just contains a lot of small fixes around bugs and stability issues. Nothing too major!"

I will have some Death Stranding results to share in the coming days, with an article concentrating on running Death Stranding at 8K -- 7680 x 4320, where the performance with DLSS 2.0 is actually out of this world. Can't wait to share those results.

Here's what you need to run Death Stranding on the PC -- with the requirements quite tame, but then it also includes support for DLSS 2.0 which will see some gorgeous graphics on the PC without needing a TITAN RTX to run it. You can read more on that here.

Death Stranding PC Requirements

Minimum (720p 30FPS)

  • OS: Windows 10
  • CPU: Intel Core i5-3470 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200
  • RAM: 8GB
  • GPU: GeForce GTX 1050 3GB or AMD Radeon RX 560 4GB
  • API: DirectX 12
  • HDD: 80GB
  • Sound card: DirectX compatible
Recommended (1080p 30FPS)

  • OS: Windows 10
  • CPU: Intel Core i5-4460 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400
  • RAM: 8GB
  • GPU: GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB or Radeon RX 570 4GB
  • API: DirectX 12
  • HDD: 80GB
  • Sound card: DirectX compatible

Recommended (1080p 60FPS)

  • OS: Windows 10
  • CPU: Intel Core i7-3770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600
  • RAM: 8GB
  • GPU: GeForce GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 590
  • API: DirectX 12
  • HDD: 80GB
  • Sound card: DirectX compatible
Death Stranding - PlayStation 4 Collector's Edition

ABOUT THE AUTHOR -

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

