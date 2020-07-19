You could have this new coronavirus symptom that doctors just found

A mouth rash appears in around 30% of confirmed COVID-19 patients, but the CDC doesn't list skin rashes on its COVID-19 symptoms.

The CDC doesn't list skin rashes, or any kind of rashes on its official COVID-19 symptoms list -- while the WHO on the other hand says that skin rashes are much less common in coronavirus patients.

We all know most of the common COVID-19 symptoms, where some people have a sudden loss of smell and taste -- but there's also fevers, coughs, diarrhea, and more. There's also others that have COVID-19 and have virtually no symptoms, or a very mild case of it -- making it near impossible to make a clinical diagnosis.

Researchers in Spain have published a new study in JAMA Dermatology, where they detail enanthem in patients. The study points to work from Italy that discovered skin rashes on COVID-19 patients, with Enanthem being a rash-like lesion that is discovered inside of a patients mouth.

Most patients don't have their oral cavities examined by doctors, especially for COVID-19 -- so it has probably gone unnoticed for now. This isn't doctors forgetting to do it, but more safety and protocols that have to be followed -- and maybe now this might change.

The new mouth rash symptom doesn't appear in everyone infected with COVID-19, with researchers out of the Hospital Universitario Ramon y Cajal in Madrid discovering just 6 out of 21 patients had enenthem. But all of the patients had skin rashes, testing positive for COVID-19.

Doctors found that the lesions appeared in patients somewhere inside of 2-24 days after the first COVID-19 symptoms appeared, but just like other COVID-19 symptoms, these lesions can have different causes.

The scientists added that much more work and research is needed, adding that "the presence of enanthem is a strong clue that suggests a viral etiology rather than a drug reaction, especially when a petechial pattern is observed".