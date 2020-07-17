KFC uses 3D bioprinting tech to make KFC nuggets: 'meat of the future'

KFC is taking a gigantic leap in Russia to create the 'restaurant of the future' using 3D bioprinting technology for nuggets.

Kentucky Fried Chicken first unveiled its partnership with Beyond Meat in August 2019, where it was making meat-free nuggets. But nearly a year on, we're now seeing KFC using 3D bioprinting technology to make "meat of the future".

The company has announced in Russia of all places, that it is making all the right moves towards it innovative concept of creating a "restaurant of the future". KFC is kicking off the development of innovative 3D bioprinting technology to make chicken meat with the 3D Bioprinting Solutions research laboratory.

What the two companies will be doing is making more environmentally friendly methods of food production, where the project between KFC and 3D Bioprinting Solutions has the sole aim of making the world's first laboratory-produced chicken nuggets.

Yeah -- laboratory-produced chicken nuggets.

But don't worry, as they say that they will be "as close as possible in both taste and appearance to the original KFC product, while being more environmentally friendly to produce than ordinary meat".

Alright, KFC.

3D Bioprinting Solutions is making additive bioprinting technology using chicken cells and plant material, which will see the company capable of reproducing the "taste and texture of chicken meat almost without involving animals in the process".

KFC on the other hand will provide all of the required ingredients, which will include the breading and spices required so that the iconic, signature KFC taste remains.

Raisa Polyakova, General Manager of KFC Russia & CIS said: "At KFC, we are closely monitoring all of the latest trends and innovations and doing our best to keep up with the times by introducing advanced technologies to our restaurant networks. Crafted meat products are the next step in the development of our "restaurant of the future" concept. Our experiment in testing 3D bioprinting technology to create chicken products can also help address several looming global problems. We are glad to contribute to its development and are working to make it available to thousands of people in Russia and, if possible, around the world".

Yusef Khesuani, co-founder and Managing Partner of 3D Bioprinting Solutions said: "3D bioprinting technologies, initially widely recognized in medicine, are nowadays gaining popularity in producing foods such as meat. In the future, the rapid development of such technologies will allow us to make 3D-printed meat products more accessible and we are hoping that the technology created as a result of our cooperation with KFC will help accelerate the launch of cell-based meat products on the market".