Moderna COVID-19 vaccine: adverse reactions, severe symptoms in some

Moderna's new COVID-19 vaccine trial participants report many severe adverse reactions, 'more than half' had averse reactions.

Moderna some very unfortunate results with its latest COVID-19 vaccine trials, with one test group seeing participants seeing "severe" symptoms and adverse reactions.

The research team reported in the New England Journal of Medicine that the vaccine "induced anti-SARS-CoV-2 immune responses in all participants". The researchers added that "no trial-limiting safety concerns were identified" -- yet most of the COVID-19 vaccine trial participants reported at least one side effect.

The report aded that Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine trial participants had "adverse events that occurred in more than half the participants included fatigue, chills, headache, myalgia, and pain at the injection site". On top of that; fever, joint pain and nausea were also reported.

It gets worse.

The larger the COVID-19 vaccine, the more side effects.

The scientists continue: "Systemic adverse events were more common after the second vaccination, particularly with the highest dose, and three participants (21%) in the 250-μg dose group reported one or more severe adverse events".

Get this, every single participant in the groups that received larger doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine reported adverse reactions after they received their second COVID-19 shot.

