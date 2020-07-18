NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

CDC director: follow this one rule, coronavirus would end in 60 days

CDC Director Robert Redfield says that if Americans just wore a mask, then the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic would come to a halt.

| Jul 18, 2020 at 2:29 am CDT

Do you want the cheat codes for the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic? Wear a damn mask.

CDC director: follow this one rule, coronavirus would end in 60 days 01 | TweakTown.com

The director of the CDC has said that entire COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic could've been stopped in the first 60 days. How? If everyone just wore their masks. Robert Redfield is the Director of the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Director Redfield co-authored a new scientific editorial, where he and his co-authors underlined how effective masks were based on the very latest data.

He argued that if wearing a mask was something every American did across the US, the coronavirus would disappear in just 60 days. The authors of the paper explain: "Covering mouths and noses with filtering materials serves 2 purposes: personal protection against inhalation of harmful pathogens and particulates, and source control to prevent exposing others to infectious microbes that may be expelled during respiration".

The paper continues: "When asked to wear face coverings, many people think in terms of personal protection. But face coverings are also widely and routinely used as source control. For instance, if given the choice between having surgery performed by a team not wearing some covering over their mouths and noses vs a team that does, almost all patients would reject the former. This option seems absurd because it is known that use of face coverings under these circumstances reduces the risk of surgical site infection caused by microbes generated during the surgical team's conversations or breathing. Face coverings do the same in blocking transmission of SARS-CoV-2".

You can read the entire scientific editorial right here.

NEWS SOURCES:jamanetwork.com, images.complex.com, abcnews.go.com

ABOUT THE AUTHOR -

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

