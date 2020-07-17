NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Nancy Pelosi: $1.3 TRILLION coronavirus aid bill is 'not enough'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says that the coronavirus relief bill costing $1.3 trillion is still not enough, as the pandemic pushes.

| Jul 17, 2020 at 8:21 am CDT

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says that the current coronavirus relief bill going around Washington at its mammoth $1.3 trillion, won't even be enough to handle the carnage the COVID-19 pandemic has caused so far.

Congress has only a few more days left to extend the $600 per week upgraded unemployment benefits that have been instrumental in making millions of American families ends meet. Right now Democrats and Republicans are working out how to get this coronavirus relief bill out to the American people.

Speaker Pelosi tols reporters in Washington on Thursday: "They know there's going to be a bill. ... First it was going to be no bill. And then it was going to be some little bill. Now it's $1.3 [trillion]. That's not enough".

You can read more on why $1,300,000,000,000 isn't enough according to Speaker Pelosi, here.

