Here's what the first COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine tester has to say

The first COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine recipient, David Rach, has talked about his experience being the first participant.

| Jul 17, 2020 at 3:33 am CDT

It was back in early May of this year that the first person in the world had the trial COVID-19 vaccine, with David Rach, receiving his shot at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.

He has finally talked about his experience, with WJLA reporting that Rach said: "It's exciting. It's exciting from the side of a participant and graduate student studying immunology and also exciting in the promise of a vaccine by next year and life returning to a semblance of normal".

Vaccine manufacturer Pfizer also released some data from the first phase of the COVID-19 vaccine trial, with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla saying: "That the vaccine in humans created the very robust immune responses in all individuals that received the vaccine. And those responses were also able to kill the virus. What we learned is that this vaccine can neutralize the virus".

Rach added: "I found out when Pfizer put out the announcement and my friends started pinging me on Facebook, 'Oh your picture is in the news again!' and I'm like wait what happened? There is a component of relief seeing that it's actually producing results, that the vaccine is producing antibodies".

WJLA spoke with Rach while he was at his lab in Baltimore -- as Rach is graduate student studying immunnology -- where he added: "I joke with my friends I'm not going around licking doorknobs just to prove it does work or doesn't work".

Rach continued: "So my behavior if you see me around Baltimore I'm still wearing my same mask. I'm still giving extra space. I have a little bit extra back of the mind security that maybe I am protected even if somebody walking by does have COVID but at the same time I'm still playing my part at flattening the curve".

NEWS SOURCES:wjla.com, deseret.com, i.ytimg.com

ABOUT THE AUTHOR -

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

