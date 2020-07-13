Devolver reveals Olija, Castelvania-like indie with Atari-style GFX

Devolver Digital announced a nifty-looking indie called Olija during its latest digital showcase that's worth checking out.

Indies are the life's blood of gaming and help fill out the giant spaces in between big tentpole releases. And many indies do a better job in conveying and highlighting the more nuanced and enamoring elements of gaming. New titles like Olija from Skeleton Crew Studios looks like one of those games.

Olija is a neat platformer that is kind of like Castlevania on crack. You play as Faraday, a harpoon-wielding survivor who can dish out some serious damage. The game's main hook (pun intended) centers around the harpoon mechanic, which flings you in a stylish blur across levels and right into enemies. I think Eric Lecarde would be proud of Faraday's skills.

The graphics are Atari-esque and have a distinct old-school charm, and the world is unique and eye-catching. All in all the game looks like something special and could scratch that indie itch when it launches later this year.

Here's how Devolver describes the game: "Olija is a story about facing the unknown in adversity with an ultra badass mystical harpoon."

Olija is coming to Switch and PC later this year and there's currently a free demo on Steam.

Olija is a game about Faraday's quest, a man shipwrecked then trapped in the mysterious country of Terraphage. Armed with a legendary harpoon, he and other castaways try to leave this hostile country to return to their homelands. An enchanting action-adventure coming to PC & Nintendo Switch in Fall 2020.

