Shadow Warrior 3 gameplay confirms glory kills and crazy bloody mayhem
Devolver brings the hilarity, chaos, and absolutely outrageous gore with the latest Shadow Warrior 3 footage.
Flying Wild Hog just dropped the first in-game footage for Shadow Warrior 3, and it looks damn good.
During the insane fever dream that was today's Devolvercast we got to see fresh gameplay footage of Lo Wang's triumphant return. The trailer shows off some brutal FPS combat with a new dragon shotgun, a badass magnum revolver complete with Clint Eastwood style quick rapid-fire, and a bunch of cybernetic yokai that get transformed into buckets of blood. There's also a weird mini-gun thing that looks like it shoots Chinese fireworks.
Oh and glory kills are confirmed, too, alongside a new double-handed hammer. The hookshot grappling hook can also be used to pull things towards you or pull switches and activate devastating traps across levels.
Nina Struthers said it best during the show:"Shadow Warrior 3 is set to vault the series forward again by expanding its trademark combat and piling on a fuckton of new additions like brutal executions, thrilling annihilation, and gorgeous acrobatics, making every battle a violent portrait you paint."
Shadow Warrior 3 is coming to PS4, Xbox One, PC, and PS5 and Xbox Series X in 2021.
Check below for more info:
Fallen corporate shogun Lo Wang and his former employer turned nemesis turned sidekick Orochi Zilla embark on an improbable mission to recapture an ancient dragon they unwillingly unleashed from its eternal prison. Armed with a punishing mix of blades and bullets, Lo Wang must traverse uncharted parts of the world to track down the dark beast and push the apocalypse back yet again. All it will take is the mask of a dead god, a dragon's egg, a touch of magic, and enough firepower to hold off the impending cataclysm.
Bring a Katana to a Gunfight
Conduct a symphony of death with each encounter by mixing overwhelming firepower with devastatingly precise katana strikes as you dash in and around the demonic hordes.
Fancy Footwork
Flow between nimble movement techniques including air dashes, wall running, double jumps, and the fancy new grappling hook busts your combat and movement options wide open in every battle.
Execute Then Annihilate
Execute spectacular finishing moves to claim a piece of your conquered foe and unleash its powers back on the horde in a burst of unstoppable fury and powerful magic.
Dynamic Combat Arenas
Each environment is lined with hazardous structures and devices that can be activated to add another layer of creative choice to the offensive strategy.
Neo Feudal Japan
Trek across a mythic Asian land infused with the magic and technology of ancient samurai, now overrun by the demonic yokai from Japanese folklore.
Funny Business
Brace for expertly delivered one-liners from Lo Wang, pointed banter with Zilla, and an intense thrillride of absurd predicaments on the way to turning doomsday into a new day.
Similar News
- > NEXT STORY: Carrion unleashes Cronenberg horror July 23 on Switch, PC, Xbox One
- < PREVIOUS STORY: PS1, PS2, PS3 games on PS Now may get PS5's custom demo sharing