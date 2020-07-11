Shadow Warrior 3 gameplay confirms glory kills and crazy bloody mayhem

Flying Wild Hog just dropped the first in-game footage for Shadow Warrior 3, and it looks damn good.

During the insane fever dream that was today's Devolvercast we got to see fresh gameplay footage of Lo Wang's triumphant return. The trailer shows off some brutal FPS combat with a new dragon shotgun, a badass magnum revolver complete with Clint Eastwood style quick rapid-fire, and a bunch of cybernetic yokai that get transformed into buckets of blood. There's also a weird mini-gun thing that looks like it shoots Chinese fireworks.

Oh and glory kills are confirmed, too, alongside a new double-handed hammer. The hookshot grappling hook can also be used to pull things towards you or pull switches and activate devastating traps across levels.

Nina Struthers said it best during the show:"Shadow Warrior 3 is set to vault the series forward again by expanding its trademark combat and piling on a fuckton of new additions like brutal executions, thrilling annihilation, and gorgeous acrobatics, making every battle a violent portrait you paint."

Shadow Warrior 3 is coming to PS4, Xbox One, PC, and PS5 and Xbox Series X in 2021.

Check below for more info: