Best Buy's 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro deal shaves $200 off

Significant discounts on MacBooks are rare, so anyone in the market will want to take advantage while Best Buy has its offer going.

Best Buy has a sweet deal going on an Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch notebook. It's rare to get a solid discount on Apple hardware, and when you see them, anyone in the market should jump at the discount. Best Buy's deal shaves $200 off the standard cost of the MacBook Pro with Touch Bar.

The normal price is $1,799.99, and with the discount, shoppers can get the machine for $1,599. Buyers get a MacBook Pro with a 13-inch display for the money. It offers 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. This is the latest model of the 13-inch MacBook Pro.

The keyboard is backlit, and the screen measures 13.3-inches. Intel Iris Plus integrated graphics handles visuals, and the processor is tenth-generation Intel Core i5 operating at 2 GHz. The machine runs Mac OS and promises ten hours of use per charge.

The notebook does have the touch bar and is the latest model that Apple offers. The machine in the deal is the Space Gray color. Those wanting silver will have to step up to a higher-end version that offers 1TB of storage. That machine is also on sale for $200 off but starts at $1,999.99, and the discounted price is $1,799.99. Other options include four Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Force Touch trackpad, and more. With confirmation that ARM-powered Macs are coming, few may want the existing machines so we could see prices drop even lower in the months to come.