ARM-based Mac computers won't support Windows in Boot Camp

One of the more appealing things about an Apple Mac computer of any sort that is powered by Intel processors is that it doesn't stick the user with macOS alone. Mac users can install a copy of Windows on the computer via Boot Camp mode and have the best of both worlds. However, that will all change with Apple announcing during WWDC 2020 that it would be rolling out new Mac computers powered by ARM processors.

Once the ARM-based Mac computers are available, they will no longer be able to run Windows in Boot Camp mode. The reason for this falls on Microsoft's shoulders, not Apple. Microsoft will only license Windows 10 on ARM to PC makers who preinstall it on new hardware.

The version of Windows 10 that runs on ARM computers isn't available for licensing or installation via other methods. The Verge asked a Microsoft spokesperson if the software giant intended to change its licensing agreement, so Windows 10 can be supported on the new ARM-powered Mac computers. Unsurprisingly, the spokesperson only said that it licensed Windows 10 on ARM to OEMs only, and "we have nothing further to share at this time."

Apple has reportedly been working with Microsoft to ensure that the popular Office software suite is available for the ARM machines they launch later this year. Apple made no mention of the lack of Windows 10 Boot Camp support during WWDC. Users may be able to run Windows on the new Mac using virtualization apps such as VMWare or Parallels.