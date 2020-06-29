Ubisoft rumored to unveil Hyper Scape: a new battle royale competitor

It looks like Ubisoft is about to unveil a new battle royale game any second now, with a huge tease of a new game called Hyper Scape.

Hyper Scape has pretty much been confirmed by the Ubisoft Middle East Twitter account, with some concept artwork that looks pretty slick. It feels like it could be a huge blend of the various battle royale games on the market right now -- with Hyper Scape's concept art giving me some Cyberpunk 2077 feels, but Apex Legends, Fortnite, and others too.

Hyper Scape is reportedly codenamed "Prisma Dimensions" and is a new AAA multiplayer fast-paced FPS battle royale from Ubisoft Montreal. Ubisoft Montreal worked on both Rainbow 6 and Assassin's Creed games. That news comes from esports insider Rod "Slasher" Breslau.

