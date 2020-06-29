Ubisoft rumored to unveil Hyper Scape: a new battle royale competitor

Hyper Scape would compete against Fortnite, Apex Legends, PUBG, Call of Duty: Warzone, and more.

Anthony Garreffa | Jun 29, 2020 at 11:26 pm CDT

It looks like Ubisoft is about to unveil a new battle royale game any second now, with a huge tease of a new game called Hyper Scape.

Hyper Scape has pretty much been confirmed by the Ubisoft Middle East Twitter account, with some concept artwork that looks pretty slick. It feels like it could be a huge blend of the various battle royale games on the market right now -- with Hyper Scape's concept art giving me some Cyberpunk 2077 feels, but Apex Legends, Fortnite, and others too.

Hyper Scape is reportedly codenamed "Prisma Dimensions" and is a new AAA multiplayer fast-paced FPS battle royale from Ubisoft Montreal. Ubisoft Montreal worked on both Rainbow 6 and Assassin's Creed games. That news comes from esports insider Rod "Slasher" Breslau.

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

