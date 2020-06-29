Rainbow Six devs making new F2P battle royale FPS with Twitch hooks

Ubisoft is working on a fully-fledged new AAA FPS battle royale game with massively innovative Twitch integration.

Derek Strickland | Jun 29, 2020 at 11:09 am CDT

UPDATE: Ubisoft's teaser website for Hyper Scape is now live.

The devs have released the following images:

Ubisoft's next big game is Hyper Scape, a new ambitious free-to-play multiplayer BR that wants to compete against Apex Legends, Warzone, and PUBG.

Rainbow Six devs making new F2P battle royale FPS with Twitch hooks 55 | TweakTown.com

Hyper Scape will be Ubisoft's latest live game attempt at capturing the million-dollar battle royale market, sources tell esports industry figure Rod Breslau. With Hyper Scape, Ubisoft is embracing next-level engagement strategies that'd make Activision-Blizzard proud.

The FPS is being led by the Rainbow Six team at Ubisoft Montreal and is a huge BR with high-level graphics, fluid mechanics, and a sci-fi scope. It'll have cross-play PC and consoles, which is fast becoming an industry standard, but it's real innovation lies with its Twitch integration. Breslau says Hyper Scape is built directly with streaming in mind and Twitch viewers can directly affect in-game events by chatting. The way it could work is specific donations could trigger in-game sequences like spawning a weapon, changing an area on a map, etc.

Rainbow Six devs making new F2P battle royale FPS with Twitch hooks 56 | TweakTown.com

Hyper Scape could be the first game that utilizes Twitch's new Project Tempo game streaming server technology, which may allow gamers to launch games directly within Twitch and interact directly with in-game play through the chat.

The PC version will launch on July 12, the same day as Ubisoft's all-digital game stream event.

Ubisoft has yet to reveal Hyper Scape and will likely save the reveal for its big showcase in July. For now we should get teasers.

Last updated: Jun 29, 2020 at 11:42 am CDT

Derek Strickland

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Derek Strickland

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

