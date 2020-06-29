Slick CrowPi2 Raspberry Pi laptop hits Kickstarter

The team behind the project expects to ship the CrowPi2 in August, and the project has hit its funding goal.

When it comes to designing all matter of electronic projects one of the best ways to build a device needing a computer for the brain is by using the budget-priced Raspberry Pi developer board. The Pi is suitable for a wide range of tasks and can be had for around $35. The thing with the Raspberry Pi is that you have to do the building yourself, it's just a board, memory, and a processor.

However, an interesting new product has shown up on kick start or that takes a Raspberry Pi and turns it into a very cool laptop computer that can also be used as a STEAM education platform. The device features 22 kinds of common sensors and modules along with independently develop software to help students of all ages learn about the Raspberry Pi.

Users can do all sorts of stuff using the CrowPi2 laptop including playing games like Minecraft or learning to program with Python among other tasks. Other features include an 11.6-in IPS screen with full HD resolution. The chassis is also designed with a very cool removable keyboard that's wireless allow users to type comfortably.

A 2.0 megapixel cameras integrated for video chatting and the device is compatible with the Raspberry Pi 3B+, 3B, and 4. the Raspberry Pi itself isn't included, but many other components are. The device is currently on kickstart or with Early Bird versions for $169 with shipping expected in August. The project was seeking $19,999 and has 46 days to go. As of writing, the devices raised over $196,000. The Raspberry Pi 4 is now available with up to 8GB of RAM.