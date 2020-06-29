Slick CrowPi2 Raspberry Pi laptop hits Kickstarter

The team behind the project expects to ship the CrowPi2 in August, and the project has hit its funding goal.

Shane McGlaun | Jun 29, 2020 at 3:01 pm CDT

When it comes to designing all matter of electronic projects one of the best ways to build a device needing a computer for the brain is by using the budget-priced Raspberry Pi developer board. The Pi is suitable for a wide range of tasks and can be had for around $35. The thing with the Raspberry Pi is that you have to do the building yourself, it's just a board, memory, and a processor.

Slick CrowPi2 Raspberry Pi laptop hits Kickstarter 01 | TweakTown.com

However, an interesting new product has shown up on kick start or that takes a Raspberry Pi and turns it into a very cool laptop computer that can also be used as a STEAM education platform. The device features 22 kinds of common sensors and modules along with independently develop software to help students of all ages learn about the Raspberry Pi.

Users can do all sorts of stuff using the CrowPi2 laptop including playing games like Minecraft or learning to program with Python among other tasks. Other features include an 11.6-in IPS screen with full HD resolution. The chassis is also designed with a very cool removable keyboard that's wireless allow users to type comfortably.

A 2.0 megapixel cameras integrated for video chatting and the device is compatible with the Raspberry Pi 3B+, 3B, and 4. the Raspberry Pi itself isn't included, but many other components are. The device is currently on kickstart or with Early Bird versions for $169 with shipping expected in August. The project was seeking $19,999 and has 46 days to go. As of writing, the devices raised over $196,000. The Raspberry Pi 4 is now available with up to 8GB of RAM.

Buy at Amazon

Raspberry Pi 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$60.95
$56.07$60.95$61.70
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/29/2020 at 10:56 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:kickstarter.com
Shane McGlaun

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Shane McGlaun

Shane is a long time technology writer who has been writing full time for over a decade. Shane will cover all sorts of news for TweakTown including tech and other topics. When not writing about all things geeky, he can be found at the track teaching noobs how to race cars.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.