Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,627 Reviews & Articles | 61,246 News Posts

Demon's Souls PS5 remake supports ray tracing, has a FPS priority mode

Sony confirms Demon's Souls new PS5 remake uses ray traced visuals and lighting, as well as two different performance modes

Derek Strickland | Jun 12, 2020 at 6:20 pm CDT (1 min, 45 secs time to read)

Demon's Souls on the PlayStation 5 will include nifty enhancements like a big graphical upgrade, ray traced visuals, and a new frame rate priority mode.

The new Demon's Souls remake on PS5 will take cues from NiOh by offering two different performance modes: One that maximizes resolution, and another that delivers smooth FPS. Gamers will be able to adjust the setting on-the-fly, and we don't know exact resolution or frame rate targets, but we could see some dazzling new perf like native 4K 60FPS and maybe even 1080p 120FPS or 1440p 60FPS.

Sony also confirms Demon's Souls will use the PlayStation 5's hardware-based ray-tracing effects made possible by the Zen 2 CPU and Navi RDNA 2 GPU. There's mention of next-gen lighting effects thrown in too, complete the amazing global illumination, shadows, and incredible atmospheric effects shown in the trailer.

Demon's Souls PS5 remake supports ray tracing, has a FPS priority mode 2 | TweakTown.comDemon's Souls PS5 remake supports ray tracing, has a FPS priority mode 3 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES
Demon's Souls PS5 remake supports ray tracing, has a FPS priority mode 3 | TweakTown.com
Demon's Souls PS5 remake supports ray tracing, has a FPS priority mode 1 | TweakTown.com
Demon's Souls PS5 remake supports ray tracing, has a FPS priority mode 5 | TweakTown.com
Demon's Souls PS5 remake supports ray tracing, has a FPS priority mode 4 | TweakTown.com
Demon's Souls PS5 remake supports ray tracing, has a FPS priority mode 2 | TweakTown.com
Demon's Souls PS5 remake supports ray tracing, has a FPS priority mode 4 | TweakTown.comDemon's Souls PS5 remake supports ray tracing, has a FPS priority mode 5 | TweakTown.com

"In addition to beautiful shadow effects and ray tracing, players can choose between two graphics modes while playing: one focused on fidelity, and one focused on frame rate," Sony said on the PlayStation Blog.

The reveal also confirmed Sony's Japan Studio isn't working on Silent Hill for PlayStation 5.

This ambitious Demon's Souls remake is made possible by Bluepoint Games and Sony Japan Studio, who have teamed up to explore an interesting use case for the PlayStation 5: Remaking a PS3 game from the ground up with amazing visuals and performance on a next-gen system.

We don't know exactly when Demon's Souls will release on PlayStation 5, though, but we do know it'll be 100% exclusive to the next-gen console.

"From JAPAN Studio and Bluepoint Games comes a remake of the PlayStation classic, Demon's Souls. Entirely rebuilt from the ground up and masterfully enhanced, this remake invites you to experience the unsettling story and ruthless combat of Demon's Souls in unparalleled visual quality and incredible performance."

Buy at Amazon

Demon's Souls (Greatest Hits) - PlayStation 3

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$23.95
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/12/2020 at 6:01 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:blog.PlayStation.com
Derek Strickland

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Derek Strickland

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.