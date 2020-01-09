Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,545 Reviews & Articles | 66,351 News Posts
TweakTown's CES 2020 Trade Show Coverage Content List

New Batman game gets mysterious cape on the night teaser

WB Montreal gives another tantalizing tease of its new Batman game

By: Derek Strickland from 18 mins ago

WB Montreal gives more cryptic signals for its new Batman game, calling on gamers to capture the Knight.

new-batman-game-gets-mysterious-cape-night-teaser

Today WB Montreal dropped another random teaser for its new Batman game accompanied with the French tagline cape sur la nuit, which roughly translates to "cape of the night" and alludes to the Dark Knight's shadowy resolve. The studio shared separate pieces of the image across its Instagram and Twitter which were then combined to form a very righteous-looking sigil promising law and order over Gotham.

The new symbol joins others previously revealed by WB Montreal back in September:

new-batman-game-gets-mysterious-cape-night-teasernew-batman-game-gets-mysterious-cape-night-teasernew-batman-game-gets-mysterious-cape-night-teaser

Read Also: Kevin Conroy won't be in new mystery Batman game

So what does it all mean? No one knows for sure.

There's speculation WB Montreal's new Batman game could follow the Court of Owls graphic novel timeline and that Damian Wayne could be the main protagonist, not Bruce Wayne. Batgirl is also rumored to make an appearance. One of the images may also point to Ra's Al-Ghul making an appearance as a villain.

The project may be unveiled during Sony's rumored PlayStation 5 reveal event in February, but neither Sony nor Warner Bros. Interactive have confirmed anything. I think it's far more likely we'll see a reveal at E3 2020 with a full blowout on next-gen consoles.

Buy at Amazon

Batman: Return to Arkham - PlayStation 4 Standard Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$19.88
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/9/2020 at 11:16 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, please click for very latest pricing
NEWS SOURCES:twitter.com

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News Posts

View More News Posts

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.