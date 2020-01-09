New Batman game gets mysterious cape on the night teaser

WB Montreal gives another tantalizing tease of its new Batman game

WB Montreal gives more cryptic signals for its new Batman game, calling on gamers to capture the Knight.

Today WB Montreal dropped another random teaser for its new Batman game accompanied with the French tagline cape sur la nuit, which roughly translates to "cape of the night" and alludes to the Dark Knight's shadowy resolve. The studio shared separate pieces of the image across its Instagram and Twitter which were then combined to form a very righteous-looking sigil promising law and order over Gotham.

The new symbol joins others previously revealed by WB Montreal back in September:

So what does it all mean? No one knows for sure.

There's speculation WB Montreal's new Batman game could follow the Court of Owls graphic novel timeline and that Damian Wayne could be the main protagonist, not Bruce Wayne. Batgirl is also rumored to make an appearance. One of the images may also point to Ra's Al-Ghul making an appearance as a villain.

The project may be unveiled during Sony's rumored PlayStation 5 reveal event in February, but neither Sony nor Warner Bros. Interactive have confirmed anything. I think it's far more likely we'll see a reveal at E3 2020 with a full blowout on next-gen consoles.