NVIDIA's new A100 PCIe accelerator: 40GB HBM2e memory, PCIe 4.0 tech

NVIDIA has just unveiled its new A100 PCIe 4.0 accelerator, which is nearly identical to the A100 SXM variant except there are a few key differences.

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The new A100 PCIe accelerator has powered TDP specs compared to its SXM brethren, with the new A100 PCIe accelerator a little more tame at a 250W TDP compared to the SXM variant with a 400W TDP. Don't be fooled though, as NVIDIA says the peak power for both models are the same.

NVIDIA notes that during sustained loads the new A100 PCIe accelerator has between 10-50% lower performance compared to the SXM variant. The same 6914 CUDA cores based on the Ampere GPU architecture alongside 432 Tensor cores are here (no RT cores here), while it also retains the same (and huge) 40GB of HBM2e memory.

Both cards have the same 19.5 TFLOPs of FP32 compute performance, and a huge 1.55GB/sec of memory bandwidth thanks to the huge 5120-bit memory bus. GPU geeks will also love the fact that NVIDIA crams a mind boggling 54 billion transistors onto the GA100 GPU, which is made on the new 7nm node.