Dragon Age 4 may skip current-gen as PlayStation 5, Xbox SX exclusive

Dragon Age 4 could skip PS4, Xbox One entirely and drop as a next-gen exclusive on consoles.

Derek Strickland | Jun 21, 2020 at 5:32 pm CDT (2 mins, 18 secs time to read)

Dragon Age 4 could be a next-gen console exclusive when it releases years from now, allowing BioWare to tap the PS5's and Xbox Series X's raw power.

View 3 Images View Fullscreen Gallery
Dragon Age 4 may skip current-gen as PlayStation 5, Xbox SX exclusive 34 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES
Dragon Age 4 may skip current-gen as PlayStation 5, Xbox SX exclusive 35 | TweakTown.com
Dragon Age 4 may skip current-gen as PlayStation 5, Xbox SX exclusive 36 | TweakTown.com
Dragon Age 4 may skip current-gen as PlayStation 5, Xbox SX exclusive 34 | TweakTown.com

At EA Play 2020, BioWare finally revealed the first early gameplay snippets for Dragon Age 4. But the footage was included in a segment solely devoted to next-gen console performance. The visuals were impressive and didn't look like something the PS4 and Xbox One generation could deliver, possibly with ray-traced illumination, and immensely dynamic particle and atmospheric effects.

With this kind of specialized focus and experimentation on next-gen hardware, it's likely BioWare is developing Dragon Age 4 exclusively for PS5 and Xbox Series X. The game is still in early phases of development and isn't expected to ship until 2022 or even 2023 when the next-gen console install base has matured.

"Generations are an opportunity to push through the boundaries of gaming as we know it today. And this time is no different. Our studios are taking their crazy-ambitious ideas and making them real. With the new consoles this year, there will be a seamless immersion," said EA studios boss Laura Miele.

"BioWare creates worlds where you are hero of your own story. We're using this next-gen technology to make those fantasy worlds your reality"

Dragon Age 4 may skip current-gen as PlayStation 5, Xbox SX exclusive 35 | TweakTown.comDragon Age 4 may skip current-gen as PlayStation 5, Xbox SX exclusive 36 | TweakTown.com

Remember that BioWare uses DICE's Frostbite engine, and it's clear Battlefield 6 is pushing Frostbite to its limits. We recently predicted Battlefield 6 would be next-gen exclusive, which would give BioWare more incentive to push to next-gen as well.

We're not 100% sure if Dragon Age 4 is skipping current-gen. But everything we know about EA's new leap into next-gen seems to indicate it's entirely possible. Of course, BioWare has been predictably tight-lipped on the subject. It's next project is a reboot of Anthem but even this is in very early prototype stages.

Buy at Amazon

Dragon Age Inquisition - Standard Edition - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$6.31
$6.36$17.10$21.88
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/21/2020 at 12:04 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
Derek Strickland

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Derek Strickland

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.