Apple announces free AirPods for students with Mac purchase

Apple has announced a special deal for students who purchase a Mac or iPad and use education pricing. The special deal will include free AirPods to go along with the device. Apple also notes that students can upgrade to the AirPods Pro if they want. The least expensive way to get the free AirPods is to buy the MacBook Air base version for $899.

That deal will get the AirPods with charging case for no additional money out of pocket. Students can upgrade to the AirPods with a wireless charging case for $40. Moving up to the AirPods Pro will cost an additional $90. The normal retail price for the basic AirPods is $159, AirPods with wireless charging cases $199, and AirPods Pro typically costs $249.

Other Apple devices that are eligible for the free AirPods deal include the 13-inch MacBook Pro starting at $1199, the 16-inch MacBook Pro starting at $2199, the iMac starting at $1049, and the iMac Pro starting at $4599. The back to school deal also includes savings of up to 20% on AppleCare+.

Education pricing is offered to all current and new college students, parents, faculty, staff, and homeschool teachers of all grade levels. In other Apple news, rumors suggest that a new line of iMac computers will debut at WWDC 2020 later this month.