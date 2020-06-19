Apple announces free AirPods for students with Mac purchase

Apple's back-to-school sale offers free AirPods to buyers who use the education discount for an iPad or Mac.

Shane McGlaun | Jun 19, 2020 at 11:01 am CDT (1 min, 11 secs time to read)

Apple has announced a special deal for students who purchase a Mac or iPad and use education pricing. The special deal will include free AirPods to go along with the device. Apple also notes that students can upgrade to the AirPods Pro if they want. The least expensive way to get the free AirPods is to buy the MacBook Air base version for $899.

Apple announces free AirPods for students with Mac purchase 01 | TweakTown.com

That deal will get the AirPods with charging case for no additional money out of pocket. Students can upgrade to the AirPods with a wireless charging case for $40. Moving up to the AirPods Pro will cost an additional $90. The normal retail price for the basic AirPods is $159, AirPods with wireless charging cases $199, and AirPods Pro typically costs $249.

Other Apple devices that are eligible for the free AirPods deal include the 13-inch MacBook Pro starting at $1199, the 16-inch MacBook Pro starting at $2199, the iMac starting at $1049, and the iMac Pro starting at $4599. The back to school deal also includes savings of up to 20% on AppleCare+.

Education pricing is offered to all current and new college students, parents, faculty, staff, and homeschool teachers of all grade levels. In other Apple news, rumors suggest that a new line of iMac computers will debut at WWDC 2020 later this month.

NEWS SOURCE:apple.com
Shane McGlaun

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Shane McGlaun

Shane is a long time technology writer who has been writing full time for over a decade. Shane will cover all sorts of news for TweakTown including tech and other topics. When not writing about all things geeky, he can be found at the track teaching noobs how to race cars.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.