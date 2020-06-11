Apple iMac shipping now pushed until after WWDC 2020

Anyone considering buying a new iMac will want to wait until the end of the month as it looks like revisions are coming

Earlier this week, we mentioned that rumors are going around, suggesting Apple would be unveiling a new iMac that had a design similar to the iPad Pro at WWDC 2020. The rumor claimed that the new iMac would have bezels similar to the Pro display. The new machine is also reportedly to feature a T2 chip, AMD Navi GPU, and to ditch the Fusion Drive.

No Fusion Drive means that the iMac will go all SSD for storage. More weight has been added to the revamped iMac rumor with Apple pushing the ship date of the 27-inch iMac computer until after WWDC 2020 later this month. That suggests that the new machines will be ready to ship on June 22 when they're expected to be announced.

Something interesting is that ship times for the smaller 21.5-inch iMac haven't been changed. That suggests either the smaller machine won't be updated or Apple simply has more of them on hand than it did the larger machine. Either way, Apple iMac fans should be excited as this is even more evidence that refreshed machines are coming.

The iMac hasn't been updated more than a year, and rumors have persisted that it would be updated this year. Currently, the 27-inch iMac range starts at $1799 and goes up from there, depending on the options chosen. The fastest shipping methods currently listed would arrive June 26 with free shipping methods set for June 29 at the earliest. Some areas could have availability at local stores, the base version is available locally in my area for pickup, but shipments show June 29 at the earliest.