New Injustice, Mortal Kombat coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X

Netherealm is currently ramping up its workforce for next-gen iterations of its Injustice and Mortal Kombat franchises.

Netherealm joins the myriad of developers working on next-gen projects, and we could see a new Mortal Kombat or Injustice 3 announced for PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath just released a bit ago, but Netherealm is already pushing forward into next-gen territory. WB Games is currently hiring a principal graphics engineer to help lay the visual framework for Netherealm's next-gen games. Unreal Engine 5 isn't specifically mentioned, but the future games are likely to use UE5's new high-end graphics and efficiency optimizations--both Injustice 2 and Mortal Kombat 11 are running on Unreal Engine 3.

"NetherRealm, a division of WB Games Inc., seeks a Principal Software Engineer - Graphics to drive the next generation console graphics vision for the Mortal Kombat and Injustice franchises," the listing reads.

"As a Principal Graphics Engineer you will work closely with the Lead Engineer and the rest of your peers to develop state-of-the-art graphics technology for the PS5, and XBOX Series X. Your domain will span the entire rendering pipeline and your responsibilities will include optimization, design, and implementation of pivotal new graphics technology."

It could be a while before Netherealm announces a new game, but we're betting Injustice 3 is up next. It's likely Netherealm has been testing a new fighting game on PS5 and Xbox Series X devkits, complete with native 4K graphics, smooth frame rates, and ultra-quick loading times (this is pretty big given MK11's rather long loading sequences).