Google Assistant smart displays will soon read AMP-based web pages

Web pages will need to be AMP-powered, but they'll soon work on Google Assistant smart displays.

Anyone that owns a Google Assistant-based smart display will know they can't access regular websites, but that will be a thing of the past soon.

Google will be unlocking this ability for its Google Assistant family of smart displays, saying that "later this summer" we'll be able to use regular web pages that are AMP (Accelerated Mobile Page) compatible. AMP is an entirely Google project, where websites like TweakTown, have AMP pages for mobile users.

So once Google pushes out the update to Google Assistant, compatible smart displays will be able to view AMP versions of websites from the tap of a finger. Google has said that the smart display web page ability will be part of its upcoming News feature, but the search giant has been quiet on more details about this new News feature.