Lenovo Yoga 5G (Flex 5G) is the world's first 5G PC

Lenovo has announced a new laptop computer that's available on the market that it claims to be the world's first 5G PC. The computer maker formed a partnership with leading 5G service providers around the world, including Verizon, EE, Sunrise, and CMCC. The Yoga 5G (which sells under the name Lenovo Flex 5G in the US) uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx 5G compute platform to deliver high-speed 5G network connectivity.

5G connectivity promises to be up to 10 times faster than 4G. The Yoga 5G is a convertible laptop that runs Windows 10 and provides ultra-fast connectivity. The 5G connectivity means that users can transfer large files or video chat without buffering on the go. Lenovo says that the machine has up to 24-hour battery life thanks to the efficiency of the Snapdragon platform it runs on.

Lenovo says that its engineers and designers had to shrink the 5G antennas to fit into a slim chassis while enabling and maintaining 5G coverage regardless of how the user holds the device. It is a convertible laptop able to operate in both tablet and laptop modes. The 5G antenna supports both mmWave and Sub-6 GHz 5G networks.

The Lenovo Flex 5G will launch in the US on June 18 for $1399.99. Verizon customers can also get the machine or $58.33 per month for 24 months on a Verizon Device Payment Plan. Later this year, the Yoga 5G will be available via Lenovo.com in select countries, and via EE in the UK, Sunrise in Switzerland, and CMCC in China. Details on pricing for those other networks will be available closer to launch. Lenovo launched the Chromebook Flex 3I earlier this month.