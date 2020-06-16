Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999.
8,629 Reviews & Articles | 61,291 News Posts

NZXT unveils the limited-edition H510 Siege computer case

NZXT will build only 500 of these cases, with each of them selling for right at $250

Shane McGlaun | Jun 16, 2020 at 1:03 pm CDT (1 min, 32 secs time to read)

NZXT has announced that it has teamed up with Ubisoft to create a computer case based on the game Rainbow Six Siege. The case is a limited edition with only 500 units available to purchase and features an illuminated 6 logo on the front panel. The side panels of the case are designed to replicate the in-game wall barricade.

View 3 Images View Fullscreen Gallery
NZXT unveils the limited-edition H510 Siege computer case 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES
NZXT unveils the limited-edition H510 Siege computer case 02 | TweakTown.com
NZXT unveils the limited-edition H510 Siege computer case 03 | TweakTown.com
NZXT unveils the limited-edition H510 Siege computer case 01 | TweakTown.com

The case also has a special-edition NZXT Puck and 6 Logo Charm. The case is filled with modern design and easy builder-friendly features. The case features USB 3.1 Gen-2 USB-C connectors on the front panel. It's constructed of all steel and has the H Series aesthetic NZXT fans are familiar with.

NZXT unveils the limited-edition H510 Siege computer case 02 | TweakTown.com

NZXT reps in a tempered glass side panel to showcase the hardware inside, and the case features robust wire management. The design simplifies the installation of a water cooling system using a removable bracket for all-in-one CPU coolers or custom loop configurations. The case also ships with a pair of Aer F120mm fans for airflow in both the front panel and issue intakes feature removable filters.

NZXT unveils the limited-edition H510 Siege computer case 03 | TweakTown.com

Water cooling systems with radiators up to 280 mm are supported. "We are very honored to be working with Ubisoft to create an H510 based on the immensely popular Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege," says Johnny Hou, founder, and CEO of NZXT. "Around our offices, Rainbow Six Siege has a passionate group of players. That is why we consulted with them when designing this latest CRFT product to ensure that this would be a case that fans appreciate." The MSRP is $249.99. The last cool custom case we talked about from NZXT was the H700 Nuka-Cola Fallout case from 2018.

Buy at Amazon

NZXT H510 (CA-H510B-B)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$79.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/16/2020 at 10:55 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:nzxt.com
Shane McGlaun

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Shane McGlaun

Shane is a long time technology writer who has been writing full time for over a decade. Shane will cover all sorts of news for TweakTown including tech and other topics. When not writing about all things geeky, he can be found at the track teaching noobs how to race cars.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.