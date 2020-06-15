Samsung Odyssey G9 gaming monitor: 5120 x 1440 @ 240Hz will cost $1700

Samsung announced its new Odyssey G7 and Odyssey G9 gaming monitors at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) earlier this year -- but now, they're available for pre-order.

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

There are three different models to choose from, with the larger-than-life 49-inch Odyssey G9 coming in with a native 5120 x 1440 resolution and 1000 nits of brightness. Samsung's other two are in the Odyssey G7 family, with a 27-inch and 32-inch gaming monitor each with a native 2560 x 1440 resolution and 600 nits of brightness.

Samsung uses a flagship QLED panel on the larger 49-inch Odyssey G9, while the lesser (and thus, cheaper) Odyssey G7 gaming monitors use a cheaper VA panel. But, all three models have a ridiculous 240Hz refersh rate -- so if you're buying the Odyssey G9, you might want to wait for that next-gen NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 or RDNA 2-based Radeon from AMD.

Samsung uses a unique design on the Odyssey G9 (white, black, and blue) while the Odyssey G7 is a bit more not-so-many-frills black and blue design. I dig both of them, but that Odyssey G9 is one of the best-looking monitors I've seen in a while.

Samsung has pre-orders open now, with shipping to start on July 13, 2020. As for pricing, this is what you're looking at: