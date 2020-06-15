Microsoft removes master and slave mentions from GitHub over BLM

GitHub is standing behind the Black Lives Matter movement, with the Microsoft-owned company removing coding terms such as "master" and "slave".

If you didn't know, the term "master" and "slave" reference the versions of a software project. In physical terms in computers, IDE HDDs ran on a "master" and "slave" configuration -- one was the first, and the other was the second. Hence, master and slave.

GitHub CEO Nat Friedman replied to a tweet a few days ago to Una Kravets who is the director of product design at Bustle Digital Group. Kravets tweeted: "For what it's worth, I'm *super* happy to rename the default branch structure of "master" to "main" and I hope we can all do this together as a community with @github leading the charge by implementing in their product moving forward".

Friedman replied, saying: "It's a great idea and we are already working on this!"

But, it's not boding well with people. The replies under this are pretty harsh:

