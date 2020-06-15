Microsoft removes master and slave mentions from GitHub over BLM
GitHub stands behind Black Lives Matter movement, removing coding terms 'master' and 'slave'
GitHub is standing behind the Black Lives Matter movement, with the Microsoft-owned company removing coding terms such as "master" and "slave".
If you didn't know, the term "master" and "slave" reference the versions of a software project. In physical terms in computers, IDE HDDs ran on a "master" and "slave" configuration -- one was the first, and the other was the second. Hence, master and slave.
GitHub CEO Nat Friedman replied to a tweet a few days ago to Una Kravets who is the director of product design at Bustle Digital Group. Kravets tweeted: "For what it's worth, I'm *super* happy to rename the default branch structure of "master" to "main" and I hope we can all do this together as a community with @github leading the charge by implementing in their product moving forward".
Friedman replied, saying: "It's a great idea and we are already working on this!"
But, it's not boding well with people. The replies under this are pretty harsh: