Wonder Woman 1984 delayed from June 5 to August 14, now to October 2

Warner Bros. has delayed a bunch of their tent pole movies for this year, with Christopher Nolan's Tenet and The Matrix 4 both delayed -- and now Wonder Woman 1984, for the third time.

Wonder Woman 1984 along with Tenet and The Matrix 4, along with other big movies from competing movie studios, were delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Wonder Woman 1984 was already delayed from June 5 to August 14 over COVID-19, and now it has been delayed from August 14, to October 2, 2020.

Let's hope that Wonder Woman 1984 doesn't go through another delay, and I hope that we see absolutely beyond the best CGI effects ever. Normally these movies are rushing to get to the finish line and visual effects are the hardest to finish on time -- well, they've had months and months of time in post now, so we shouldn't get some of the cheap and nasty VFX that we saw in the original Wonder Woman (hopefully).