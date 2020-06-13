Christopher Nolan's Tenet delayed two weeks to July 31, 2020

Christopher Nolan's mysterious new movie 'Tenet' had a release date of July 17, 2020 -- but thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been delayed -- but thankfully, only by two weeks.

Warner Bros. delayed a bunch of their new tent pole movies in a huge delay spree, with the studio delaying Tenet, Wonder Woman 1984, and even The Matrix 4. Tenet was meant to open on July 17, 2020 which would've been the 10 year anniversary of Inception.

Instead, theaters will now re-release Inception in "honor" of its 10th anniversary. Recently, a new trailer for Tenet was debuted inside of Fortnite in the Party Royale space, which you can read more about here.

Tenet now opens in theaters July 31, 2020.