New Star Wars Rogue Squadron spiritual successor leaked

EA Motive's new starfighter game gets leaked nearly a week before it's main reveal

Derek Strickland | Jun 12, 2020 at 11:00 am CDT (1 min, 10 secs time to read)

The Microsoft Store just leaked the next Star Wars game, and it looks like a spiritual successor to the Rogue Squadron series.

According to the leak, the new game is called Star Wars: Squardons, and is likely closely related to the Project Maverick listings we saw a while back. This should be EA Motive's next game. Unlike Rogue Squardon, gamers will be able to play as either the Galactic Empire or the Rebellion in starship battles.

We recently predicted EA Motive's new game would be a monetized online-based experience, and we still hold to that belief. The massive dogfighting and wide-scale battles make for a perfect playground for live service multiplayer, complete with cosmetic ship customizations. We should expect everything EA Motive is known for, including Battlefront II's excellent ship-to-ship vehicular combat and tight controls.

EA should reveal Star Wars: Squadrons during its EA Play event on June 18, 2020 at 7PM EST.

