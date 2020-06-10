PlayStation 5 may support multiple suspend/resume points per game

A recently published Sony patent reinforces our previous coverage that the PlayStation 5 will support save states as well as in-game hints.

View 4 Images

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

The patent was just published, but it isn't really new, and was actually filed in 2017. The topics aren't all that new either. Other patents have pretty much outed the PlayStation 5's own unique answer to Quick Resume via a novel save state feature.

The basic gist of the patent is a new UI system that relays key data to users. On the surface, the UI looks very similar to the PS4. But this patent includes lots of info, metrics, and UI features the PS4 doesn't have. For example, the patent shows panes to quick-launch a game at a specific point in time.

There's also a section for tips and tricks. The idea is when you can't beat a boss, you go back to the PS home screen and the UI automatically shows you shared videos of PlayStation Network users beating that boss. It's basically a super-quick tutorial.

When a new user begins playing the game, the user may not be well versed with all the actions that need to be taken to overcome challenges or hurdles in the game. It would be advantageous if the user can be provided with options to view specific ones of the behavior metrics for the user before or during gameplay and to allow the user to view game state of a prior game play of the game played by the user without having to navigate through multiple menus. It would also be advantageous if the user is allowed to view the gameplay of other users to allow the user to improve his/her game playing skills. It is within this context that embodiments of the invention arise.

It's very likely these user-generated tutorials and snippets will be made with the PlayStation 5's new Create button. We also predicted the Create button would enable custom interactive game demos that're shareable on the PlayStation Network.

Previous patents show that gamers will be able to literally capture gameplay sequences, edit them, and package them as interactive playable demos and share them to millions of users. Think of it as a video clip you don't just watch, but one that you actually control and play in.

We've seen this idea represented in other patents too, and it's not all that new. But another patent that covers the same topic strongly reiterates that this is something we could see in the PlayStation 5's new OS.

This patent is directly connected with two other innovative PlayStation patents.

Sony's next-gen PlayStation 5 is due out Holiday 2020. A next-gen PS5 games reveal is set for Thursday, June 11 at 4PM EST.

Check below for more info on everything we know about the PlayStation 5 so far:

PlayStation 5 specs and details: