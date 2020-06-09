PUBG Mobile makes $226 million in May 2020, 53% of it comes from China
53% of the $226 million in user spending on PUBG Mobile came from China, the US has just 10%
PUBG Mobile is making some serious money while everyone is under COVID-19 restrictions and lockdowns, correctly socially distancing by winning chicken dinners from a distance on their smartphones.
Well, according to SensorTower's new data PUBG Mobile was the #1 game in overall revenue for May 2020, with its new Top Mobile Games by Worldwide Revenue for May 2020 list having PUBG Mobile at the top by developer Tencent. The developer also has Honor of Kings in at #2 as well while Roblox comes in third.
SensorTower says that PUBG Mobile made $226 million in revenues from user spending in May 2020 alone, which is a gigantic 41% year-over-year increase from May 2019. Chinese gamers are pulling out their credit cards in droves, with 53% of the $226 million coming from gamers in China -- now compare this to just 10.2% from the United States, and 5.5% to Saudi Arabia.
Honor of Kings isn't too far behind with $204 million in revenue, but this time 95% of it comes from China.
Similar News
Related Tags
Latest News
- PUBG Mobile makes $226 million in May 2020, 53% of it comes from China
- Sky Sports will use FIFA 20 crowd noise for real-world soccer matches
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 cooler: rumored to cost $150 on its own
- GeForce RTX 3090 rumor: 24GB GDDR6X, would annihilate RTX 2080 Ti
- This new Tesla feature will let someone remote in, drive your car
Latest Reviews
- ASUS TUF Gaming X3 Radeon RX 5700 EVO Review
- ASUS Maximus XII Extreme (Intel Z490) Motherboard Review
- Sabrent Rocket Q NVMe 8TB SSD Review
- Sabrent Rocket NVMe 4.0 2TB SSD Review
- Logitech G935 Wireless 7.1 Gaming Headset Review
Latest Articles
- AMD Radeon R9 Fury X: How Does It Stack Up In 2020 Against Navi?
- TweakTown's 2020 CPU Cooler Testing and Methodology
- A look at Dell CinemaStream powered by Smartbyte
- Best Cheap GPUs for Affordable PC Gaming in 2020
- Warzone is the biggest thing Activision has ever done