PUBG Mobile makes $226 million in May 2020, 53% of it comes from China

Anthony Garreffa | Jun 9, 2020 at 11:59 pm CDT (0 mins, 47 secs time to read)

PUBG Mobile is making some serious money while everyone is under COVID-19 restrictions and lockdowns, correctly socially distancing by winning chicken dinners from a distance on their smartphones.

Well, according to SensorTower's new data PUBG Mobile was the #1 game in overall revenue for May 2020, with its new Top Mobile Games by Worldwide Revenue for May 2020 list having PUBG Mobile at the top by developer Tencent. The developer also has Honor of Kings in at #2 as well while Roblox comes in third.

SensorTower says that PUBG Mobile made $226 million in revenues from user spending in May 2020 alone, which is a gigantic 41% year-over-year increase from May 2019. Chinese gamers are pulling out their credit cards in droves, with 53% of the $226 million coming from gamers in China -- now compare this to just 10.2% from the United States, and 5.5% to Saudi Arabia.

Honor of Kings isn't too far behind with $204 million in revenue, but this time 95% of it comes from China.

NEWS SOURCES:sensortower.com, i.gadgets360cdn.com
Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

