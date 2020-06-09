This new two-toned PlayStation 5 render makes my body tingly

Check out this new PlayStation 5 design render, with a two-tone sleek look

Can you believe we're just a few days away from (hopefully) getting the full skinny on Sony's next generation PlayStation 5 console? We have seen all sorts of designs of what the PS5 could end up looking like, from the iconic V-shaped design through to slick 3D renders and now the latest from LetsGoDigital:

This new PlayStation 5 design was made by Dutch designer Jermaine 'Concept Creator' Smit, who envisions a two-tone PS5 design that has strikes of the rounder PS3 design.

Sony hosts its 'The Future of Gaming' event on June 11 at 9PM BST, on the official PlayStation 5 website.

We don't know which design Sony will go with, but I'm hoping we see the PlayStation 5's physical appearance unveiled during the event on June 11.