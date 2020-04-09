Check out these slick new next-gen PlayStation 5 renders
Sony's next-gen PlayStation 5 looks super-slick, loses its V-shaped design in new PS5 renders
Sony officially unveiled its slick new DualSense controller for its upcoming next-gen PlayStation 5 console just days ago, but what would the new PS5 look like against that new DualSense controller design?
That's where our good friends at LetsGoDigital come into play, with their in-house designer Snoreyn whipping up some gorgeous new renders of the PlayStation 5. He whipped up an awesome-looking PlayStation 5 retail box concept that makes me really hope Sony was paying attention and make it just like that.
The new PlayStation 5 concept renders come in both black and white, with a gorgeous LED at the top. On the back we have a bunch of connectivity bet ween HDMI, Ethernet, digital optical audio, power, and USB ports. Around the front will be the 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player. I just don't know which PS5 render I like better -- black, or white?
