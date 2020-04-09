Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Check out these slick new next-gen PlayStation 5 renders

Sony's next-gen PlayStation 5 looks super-slick, loses its V-shaped design in new PS5 renders

Apr 9, 2020

Sony officially unveiled its slick new DualSense controller for its upcoming next-gen PlayStation 5 console just days ago, but what would the new PS5 look like against that new DualSense controller design?

Check out these slick new next-gen PlayStation 5 renders 01 | TweakTown.com

That's where our good friends at LetsGoDigital come into play, with their in-house designer Snoreyn whipping up some gorgeous new renders of the PlayStation 5. He whipped up an awesome-looking PlayStation 5 retail box concept that makes me really hope Sony was paying attention and make it just like that.

Check out these slick new next-gen PlayStation 5 renders 02 | TweakTown.com

The new PlayStation 5 concept renders come in both black and white, with a gorgeous LED at the top. On the back we have a bunch of connectivity bet ween HDMI, Ethernet, digital optical audio, power, and USB ports. Around the front will be the 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player. I just don't know which PS5 render I like better -- black, or white?

Check out these slick new next-gen PlayStation 5 renders 03 | TweakTown.comCheck out these slick new next-gen PlayStation 5 renders 04 | TweakTown.com
