Lenovo Chromebook 3 debuts starting at $230

Chromebook's are capable of performing everyday computing tasks with less cost than other laptops

Shane McGlaun | Jun 5, 2020 at 1:02 pm CDT (1 min, 32 secs time to read)

Lenovo has launched a new Chromebook laptop that aims to be portable and let users get everyday computing task completed wherever they may be. The machine is called the Chromebook 3, and it has an 11.6-inch HD resolution display with narrow bezels. The device is lightweight at 2.47 pounds and features integrated Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2.

The processor is an Intel Celeron N4020 running at 1.1 GHz up to 2.8 GHz with two cores and two threads. As a Chromebook, naturally, it runs the Chrome OS. The native resolution of the display is 1366 x 768, with 250 nits brightness and an anti-glare coating.

Lenovo fits the machine with 4GB of LPDDR4 2400 MHz RAM that is soldered to the board and can't be upgraded. Storage is to a 64GB eMMC drive, and graphics are handled by Intel UHD Graphics 600. An integrated web camera with 720p resolution is built-in. Connectivity options include a pair of USB-A ports and a pair of USB-C 3.1 Gen 1 ports. The machine also has an integrated headphone/microphone combo port and microSD card reader.

Power comes from a three-cell 42Wh internal battery and a 45W AC Adapter. Battery life is promised to be up to 10 hours per charge. One of the more exciting features of the machine is its two-tone onyx black textured finish on the outside of the device. Lenovo also reminds users who may be new to the Chromebook realm that the operating system updates automatically every six weeks to protect from the latest security threats. The machine will also revert to an earlier version if malicious changes are detected. The Lenovo Chromebook 3 sells for $229.99. Lenovo announced not long ago that it was going to certify its entire workstation line for Linux.

