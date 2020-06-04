Biostar Racing B450GT motherboard supports AMD Ryzen CPUs

Biostar has announced the launch of a new motherboard that is explicitly designed to run the latest and future AMD Ryzen processors. The board is called the Biostar Racing B450GT, and it's a Micro-ATX form factor motherboard. The manufacturer says that it's ideal for gaming or HTPC builds where a smaller footprint is desired along with the ability to use up to a 16-core AMD Ryzen 3000 series processor.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The motherboard uses the signature Racing style along with the premium build and features the line of motherboards is known for. Features include LED Rock RGB Lighting System with Support for Both 5V ARGB LED and 12V RGB LED. The lighting can be controlled by the VIVID LED DJ software.

The Biostar Racing B450GT is based on the AMD B450 single chip architecture and can support up to 128GB of DDR4 memory over 4 DIMMs. The board also supports overclocking with speeds adjusted using a new BIOS interface that has a new EZ Mode. Other features include PCIe M.2 able to deliver stable 32 Gb/s bandwidth under lower latency and faster than SATA III 6 Gb/s hardware.

Realtek Gigabit LAN is featured that is reinforced using the Biostar Super LAN Surge Protection technology. The board also features an integrated CPU Opt Header that allows users to connect a liquid cooling system to the board with less hassle. The rear I/O panel has multiple connectivity options.

Options include a quartet of USB 3.2 Gen1 ports along with a pair of USB 2.0 ports. The motherboard also has an HDMI output, VGA output, and DVI-D output. ALC887 audio technology supports 7.1 channel HD audio. The motherboard also has many internal I/O options. Pricing is unannounced, but the board should be available soon. Biostar launched new motherboards for Intel processors recently.