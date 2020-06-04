Kingdoms of Amalur remaster coming this August from THQ Nordic

Two years after buying the IP, THQ Nordic plans to re-release Kingdoms of Amalur: The Reckoning as a beefed up remaster for current-gen platforms.

A Microsoft Store listing just outed Kingdoms of Amalur: The Re-Reckoning, a complete GOTY-style remaster of the beloved Xbox 360 classic. The game is slated for release in August, and is being developed by German studio Kaiko. The re-release includes higher-end visuals and effects befit of the PS4 and Xbox One, and comes packed with all previously released DLC.

THQ Nordic has yet to announce the game, but the company did confirm it currently has 52 unannounced titles in development across its massive continent-spanning teams.

Check below for more info on the Kingdoms of Amalur remaster: