Kingdoms of Amalur remaster coming this August from THQ Nordic
THQ Nordic is bringing back the high-fantasy Xbox 360 RPG with enhanced visuals
Two years after buying the IP, THQ Nordic plans to re-release Kingdoms of Amalur: The Reckoning as a beefed up remaster for current-gen platforms.
A Microsoft Store listing just outed Kingdoms of Amalur: The Re-Reckoning, a complete GOTY-style remaster of the beloved Xbox 360 classic. The game is slated for release in August, and is being developed by German studio Kaiko. The re-release includes higher-end visuals and effects befit of the PS4 and Xbox One, and comes packed with all previously released DLC.
THQ Nordic has yet to announce the game, but the company did confirm it currently has 52 unannounced titles in development across its massive continent-spanning teams.
Check below for more info on the Kingdoms of Amalur remaster:
The hit RPG returns! From the minds of the bestselling author R.A. Salvatore, Spawn creator Todd McFarlane, and Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion lead designer Ken Rolston, comes Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning. Remastered with stunning visuals and refined gameplay Re-Reckoning delivers intense, customizable RPG combat inside a sprawling game world.
Uncover the secrets of Amalur, from the vibrant city of Rathir to the vast region of Dalentarth to the grim dungeons of the Brigand Hall Caverns. Rescue a world torn apart by a vicious war and control the keys to immortality as the first warrior ever to be resurrected from the grips of death.
- Build the ideal character for the most intense combat, choosing from a countless combinations of skills, abilities, weapons and pieces of armor.
- The revolutionary Destiny system allows you to continuously evolve your character class to your style of play.
- Seamlessly integrate magical and melee attacks as you take on scores of enemies in grand fight sequences and finish them off with brutal Fateshift kills.
- Extend your experience in Amalur with all DLC from the original release, from Teeth of Naros to Legend of Dead Kel and more!
- Hundreds of hours of RPG play await! Travel from the vibrant city of Rathir, to the vast region of Dalentarth, and the grim dungeons of the Brigand Hall Caverns as you uncover the secrets of Amalur!
- Explore deep levels of lore in a universe steeped in 10,000 years of fiction created by New York Times bestselling author R.A. Salvatore.
- Rescue a world torn apart by a vicious war and control the keys to immortality as the first warrior ever to be resurrected from the grips of death.
- Explore a sprawling game world hailed as having "more content than any single-player game deserves!"
- Enjoy countless side quests rich in political intrigue, romance, sinister magic, and even whimsy - all central to the primary mission.
- Improved graphical fidelity in Re-Reckoning.