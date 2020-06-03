Razer Ornata V2 hybrid switch combines membrane and mechanical feel

The Razer Ornata V2 has been officially announced as the second generation of the Ornata gaming keyboard that launched way back in 2016. The Razer Ornata V2's main feature is a new hybrid switch design that merges the benefits of membrane keys and mechanical switches into one switch. Razer says that the switch blends the cushioned feel of conventional keyboard keys with the clicky feel of mechanical switches.

The keyboard also features a multi-functional digital wheel and media keys. The controls can be configured to pause, play, skip, and control all manner of computer settings from brightness to volume. The keyboard is RGB backlit and has 16.8 million colors that can be controlled by Razer Chroma RGB.

Users can map for keys to the desired function using Synapse 3, allowing the keyboard to be tweaked to their playing style. Keys can also be bound to macros and saved to different profiles. To improve comfort, the keyboard comes with a plush leatherette wrist rest that magnetically snapped to the keyboard. Another interesting feature of the Razer Ornata V2 is cable routing options.

The bottom of the keyboard has a group that allow users to tuck the cable in and feed it out in any direction to keep the desktop clear of clutter. The keyboard comes with two years of warranty and a 14-day risk-free return if you don't like it. Other technical features include compatibility with the Xbox One, 1000 Hz ultrapolling, and N-key rollover. The keyboard is available now for $99.99. Razer has been busy in recent days unveiling the Blade 15 Studio edition laptop late last month featuring 10th generation Intel processors and NVIDIA Quadro RTX graphics.