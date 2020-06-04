LG's new 48-inch 4K 120Hz OLED TV debuts for $1500 this month

LG had one of the best gaming TVs on show earlier this year at CES (the Consumer Electronics Show) in Las Vegas -- with their new 2020 lineup of 4K TVs including a bunch of OLED panels.

The latest in LG's continued OLED domination is the 48CX, which is a 48-inch 4K OLED TV with a gaming-focused 120Hz refresh rate and NVIDIA G-SYNC support. It will cost $1499, and will go on sale in the US this month -- in June 2020.

LG's new 48CX model is the first time LG has sold an OLED panel that is smaller than 55 inches, and it comes packed with all the goodies you'd expect of a high-end OLED TV and gaming monitor. LG even says that with the 48-inch panel and 4K resolution, it has the same pixel density of a massive 96-inch 8K display. Wowzers.

LG packs in its own a9 Gen3 AI processor which uses AI and deep learning to "authentically upscale lower resolution content, translating the source to 4K's 8.3+ million pixels. The technology is so good, you might mistake non-4K for true 4K".

For gamers, LG is touting a low input lag and super-fast 1ms response time with its new 48CX gaming TV.

Most of you know I'm a huge display and TV enthusiast, so this has been on my radar since day one. I have reached out to LG to see if I can grab a sample to review for TweakTown, but if not -- I will be buying one of these for some review (and lots of gaming) as soon as they're available.