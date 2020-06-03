AI created manga inspired by Astro Boy creator is now in English

A new manga has just dropped, with it being the first that was plotted and designed by artificial intelligence (AI). The AI itself looked at, and learned the artistic style of Astro Boy creator Osamu Tezuka.

The AI-made manga is called "PHAEDO" and was released in the weekly comic magazine "Morning" reports the Japan Times. The AI generated character designs and basic story lines from the inspiration of the Astro Boy creator, and then it was handed to professional creators to add in things like clothing and dialogue.

Kioxia Corporation has announced that it is releasing the English version of the manga, as part of TEZUKA 2020 and the first phase of the company's new #FutureMemories brand campaign. The English version of PHAEDO will be released on Kioxia's own TEZUKA 2020 website.

The story of PHAEDO is about a homeless philosopher and Apollo, his robot bird. The duo solve crimes in a future Tokyo in the year 2030, with PHAEDO marking the first time that Tezuka's work has been recreated in 30 years.

As a long-time Astro Boy fan, especially when I was young, this is a geek out moment. A new manga created by AI, influenced by the creator of Astro Boy -- set in 2030, in future Tokyo? Holy geek out, Batman.

You can read PHAEDO in English on Kioxia's TEZUKA 2020 website right here.