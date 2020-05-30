Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
PlayStation 5 has the best architecture in console history, devs say

Developers continue to praise Sony's next-gen PS5 console behind the scenes

Derek Strickland | May 30, 2020 at 5:35 pm CDT (2 mins, 42 secs time to read)

Making games for and porting games onto Sony's next-gen PS5 might end up being easier than any other console ever released.

Although the PS5 is a huge leap in power over the PS4, complete with next-gen exclusives that aren't held back by the PS4, Sony isn't over-complicating things for developers. Game devs are pretty happy with the PS5's new streamlined x86 architectural design and toolsets. We still don't know what kind of new features the PS5 OS and software stack offers devs, but that hasn't stop games-makers from praising the system behind the scenes.

The positive reactions started back in 2019 under Sony's PR megaphone. SIE president Jim Ryan said devs are getting code up on the PS5 with tremendous speed and ease. Then Sony's Shuhei Yoshida echoed the same thing a month later.

Now anonymous developer sources tell VentureBeat that the PlayStation 5 has a better architecture than any console ever made.

If this is true, it says a lot about Sony's next-generation plans.

Read Also: Understanding the PS5's SSD: A deep dive into next-gen storage tech

Traditionally Microsoft has been praised more for its unified DirectX-powered Xbox SDK infrastructure, which includes one-touch optimizations for multiple platforms. Devs can make a game for one single platform, and use the Xbox game dev environment toolset to simply port them to any Windows 10-powered system with the click of a button.

The goal with next-gen has always been about evolving but also extending the current hardware gen ecosystems. We've seen the evolution aspect with the huge power boosts in the PS5 and Xbox Series X. The extension aspect is also manifested with backwards compatibility on both systems.

Sony's main plans involve carrying the PS4 software environment forward into the PS5 with backwards compatibility and cross-gen releases while simultaneously evolving the market with higher-end next-gen exclusives. And to do so, it's created a flexible, easy-to-use console architecture that carries the PS4's main ethos (ease-of-use and unified x86 tech) into a new age of PlayStation power.

The PlayStation 5 will release Holiday 2020, and is currently in production.

Sony will reveal the PS5's first next-gen exclusive launch games during a special event on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 4PM EST.

