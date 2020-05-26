Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Gamer makes custom Switch dock out of an NES

If Nintendo won't make custom Switch hybrid docks, then skilled modders will

Derek Strickland | May 26, 2020

What if Nintendo sold customized Switch docks made out of old-school consoles? One modder answers the question with this nifty NES Switch dock.

Redditor and skilled modder IMOKRUOK created their very own Switch dock out of an old-school Nintendo Entertainment System, adding some much-needed style to the console-handheld hybrid's charging/video-out station. The dock itself is made out of an actual NES shell, but the internals have been scooped out and replaced with the Switch's internal dock PCB. There's a push panel at the top to protect the USB-C connector when it's not docked, and the NES even lights up when the system is slotted in.

There's even USB extenders that plug up to the NES' controller ports for extra peripherals. Plus the buttons actually work and you can press them to turn the dock on and off. Check out this gallery of images to see how the dock was built.

NEWS SOURCE:reddit.com
