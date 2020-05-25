Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,609 Reviews & Articles | 60,911 News Posts

Elon Musk's baby no longer called X Æ A-12, now X Æ A-Xii

Elon Musk and his partner Grimes forced to change their baby boy's name because of California laws

Anthony Garreffa | May 25, 2020 at 7:30 pm CDT (1 min, 28 secs time to read)

SpaceX and Tesla Motors CEO and founder Elon Musk and his partner Grimes welcomed a baby boy into the world of May 5, shocking the world by naming their son "X Æ A-12". But in the words of Hillary Duff, that is so yesterday.

Elon Musk's baby no longer called X Æ A-12, now X Æ A-Xii 08 | TweakTown.com

Grimes was recently asked on her Instagram if she and Elon had changed their sons names because of California laws, with a fan asking: "What is the baby's new name". Grimes replied: "X Æ A-Xii".

Why did Grimes and Musk change their son's name? Because California law dictates that official names can only be spelled using the 26 letters available in the English alphabet, hyphens, and apostrophes. Grimes replied to another comment, saying: "Roman numerals. Looks better tbh".

If you don't know how to pronounce Elon Musk and Grimes' new baby's name, you can read more about that here.

The reason behind the name? Musk told Joe Rogan on the Joe Rogan Experience (JRE): "First of all, my partner's the one that mostly came up with the name. I mean it's just X, the letter X, um, and the 'Æ' is pronounced, 'Ash,' and then, A-12 is my contribution. Archangel 12, the precursor to the SR-71, coolest plane ever".

Buy at Amazon

Elon Musk: The Real Life Iron Man

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$4.99
$4.99$4.99$4.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/25/2020 at 5:54 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.