The source code for the original Xbox has been leaked

I still remember buying the original Xbox all the way back in 2001, but it has taken 19 years for the source code for Microsoft's first game console to leak online.

A new report from The Verge says that the original Xbox source code has been leaked, with the leak including the kernel for the operating system, build environments, and the Xbox Development Kit. The original Xbox console ran a custom version of Windows 2000. The Verge spoke with a Microsoft spokesperson, who said: "We're aware of these reports and are investigating".

It wasn't just the original Xbox source code that was leaked, but also the source code for the near-final version of Windows NT 3.5, and that includes all the required build tools thatr will let people tinker with the older OS. Not many places or people use Windows NT 3.5 anymore, with official support ending in December 2001 -- to this day it is run on a very small number of systems.