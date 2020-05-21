Christopher Nolan's new movie Tenet to have trailer debut in Fortnite

You'll need to jump into the Party Royale space in Fortnite to check out the trailer to Nolans' new movie 'Tenet'

We've had the official trailer to Tenet drop in December 2020, with Christopher Nolan's craziest looking movie yet looking, well, crazy. It is mysterious like many of his movies, but now a new trailer will debut inside of Fortnite:

The new trailer to Tenet will debut inside of Fortnite in the Party Royale space at 8PM ET, and will repeat every hour on the hour. Epic Games says that if you miss the trailer presentation in Fortnite, don't worry -- they will repeat it for 24 hours until 8PM ET tomorrow night.

I do find it weird, though: Christopher Nolan is a man of quality, the cinematography in his movies is absolutely top notch (see Dark Knight, Inception, Interstellar) yet he will be debuting his latest trailer inside of Fortnite in low quality?

Tenet will be in theaters July 17, 2020 -- if there are no further delays from COVID-19, etc.