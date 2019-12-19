Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,531 Reviews & Articles | 66,008 News Posts
TRENDING NOW: SanDisk 1TB microSD cards MELTS Nintendo Switch console

Tenet trailer drops, Christopher Nolan's mysterious new movie

Christopher Nolan is back with Tenet -- check out the mind-bending trailer!

By: Anthony Garreffa from 4 hours, 46 mins ago

Christopher Nolan is back, with WB dropping a trailer for his craziest movie ever -- Tenet. Check out the official trailer to Tenet below:

Until now, Tenet has been shrouded in mystery and even though the official trailer is here, Nolan's new movie is still shrouded in mystery. John David Washington heads up Tenet, playing what seems to be some super-spy saving the world from World War 3.

Nolan being Nolan, we have some time travel goodness here, stunning cinematography (it wouldn't be a Nolan movie without it), and oodles of mystery. Nolan shot Tenet across 7 different countries, so we should expect some truly beautiful shots throughout the movie.

I'm a gigantic fan of Nolan and all of his movies from Memento, Inception, the Dark Knight Trilogy and especially Interstellar. Tenet is right up there, with some Matrix vibes blended with Inception, and I'm digging it. I can't wait to see more.

Tenet hits theaters on July 17, 2020.

Buy at Amazon

Inception

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$14.99
$14.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/19/2019 at 6:06 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, please click for very latest pricing
TRENDING NOW: SanDisk 1TB microSD cards MELTS Nintendo Switch console
Subscribe to our Newsletter

Latest News Posts

View More News Posts

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2019 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.