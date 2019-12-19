Tenet trailer drops, Christopher Nolan's mysterious new movie

Christopher Nolan is back, with WB dropping a trailer for his craziest movie ever -- Tenet. Check out the official trailer to Tenet below:

Until now, Tenet has been shrouded in mystery and even though the official trailer is here, Nolan's new movie is still shrouded in mystery. John David Washington heads up Tenet, playing what seems to be some super-spy saving the world from World War 3.

Nolan being Nolan, we have some time travel goodness here, stunning cinematography (it wouldn't be a Nolan movie without it), and oodles of mystery. Nolan shot Tenet across 7 different countries, so we should expect some truly beautiful shots throughout the movie.

I'm a gigantic fan of Nolan and all of his movies from Memento, Inception, the Dark Knight Trilogy and especially Interstellar. Tenet is right up there, with some Matrix vibes blended with Inception, and I'm digging it. I can't wait to see more.

Tenet hits theaters on July 17, 2020.