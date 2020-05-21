Intel gets serious about Wi-Fi, buys Killer NIC company Rivet Networks

We should expect future Intel chipsets to have Killer NIC built-in, with the company acquiring Rivet Networks

Intel has made a killer acquisition today with the company acquiring Rivet Networks, the company behind Killer NIC networking products.

Killer-branded NICs are pretty kick ass, and can be found inside of the best laptops from the likes of Alienware, Dell, HP, and others. Any gamer will know that Killer NIC-powered gaming rigs have gaming-focused features that keep lag at a minimum, network prioritization for your games, and more.

Intel has been competing against Rivet Networks for a while now, but this now ends now that Intel owns the company and all things Killer. We should see future Intel chipsets and platforms (laptops, NUCs) with Killer-infused networking connectiviy (be it wired, or Wi-Fi).

Chris Walker penned a post on Intel's official website, where he said: "Rivet Networks is a terrific complement to our existing Wi-Fi products and helps us further our vision of delivering PC platforms that power every person's greatest contribution. Rivet Networks' products deliver speed, intelligence and control for gamers and performance users. Its products maximize Wi-Fi bandwidth utilization and optimize the wireless network connection on your platform. In addition, Rivet Networks' products can also utilize the combination of Ethernet and Wi-Fi to prioritize traffic over both connections".

He continued, adding: "Its team will join our Wireless Solutions Group within the Client Computing Group. Rivet Networks' key products, including its Killer brand, will integrate into Intel's broader PC Wi-Fi portfolio. With the addition of Rivet Networks' software, we will license its software to customers and develop new solutions for broader PC connectivity enhancement. With Rivet Networks' and Intel's leading Wi-Fi products, we can scale our PC Wi-Fi portfolio to better serve our customers, ecosystem and channel partners".

You can read the entire press release here.