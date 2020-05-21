Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,604 Reviews & Articles | 60,827 News Posts

Intel gets serious about Wi-Fi, buys Killer NIC company Rivet Networks

We should expect future Intel chipsets to have Killer NIC built-in, with the company acquiring Rivet Networks

Anthony Garreffa | May 21, 2020 at 04:51 am CDT (1 min, 39 secs time to read)

Intel has made a killer acquisition today with the company acquiring Rivet Networks, the company behind Killer NIC networking products.

Intel gets serious about Wi-Fi, buys Killer NIC company Rivet Networks 10 | TweakTown.com

Killer-branded NICs are pretty kick ass, and can be found inside of the best laptops from the likes of Alienware, Dell, HP, and others. Any gamer will know that Killer NIC-powered gaming rigs have gaming-focused features that keep lag at a minimum, network prioritization for your games, and more.

Intel has been competing against Rivet Networks for a while now, but this now ends now that Intel owns the company and all things Killer. We should see future Intel chipsets and platforms (laptops, NUCs) with Killer-infused networking connectiviy (be it wired, or Wi-Fi).

Chris Walker penned a post on Intel's official website, where he said: "Rivet Networks is a terrific complement to our existing Wi-Fi products and helps us further our vision of delivering PC platforms that power every person's greatest contribution. Rivet Networks' products deliver speed, intelligence and control for gamers and performance users. Its products maximize Wi-Fi bandwidth utilization and optimize the wireless network connection on your platform. In addition, Rivet Networks' products can also utilize the combination of Ethernet and Wi-Fi to prioritize traffic over both connections".

He continued, adding: "Its team will join our Wireless Solutions Group within the Client Computing Group. Rivet Networks' key products, including its Killer brand, will integrate into Intel's broader PC Wi-Fi portfolio. With the addition of Rivet Networks' software, we will license its software to customers and develop new solutions for broader PC connectivity enhancement. With Rivet Networks' and Intel's leading Wi-Fi products, we can scale our PC Wi-Fi portfolio to better serve our customers, ecosystem and channel partners".

You can read the entire press release here.

Buy at Amazon

ASUS XG-C100C 10G Network Adapter Pci-E X4 Card with Single RJ-45 Port (XG-C100C)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$111.14
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/21/2020 at 4:14 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.