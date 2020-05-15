Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Razer gives free COVID-19 face masks in Singapore with vending machine

Razer's new COVID-19 mask-in-a-vending-machine program runs from May 12 to June 2 in Sinagpore

Anthony Garreffa | May 15, 2020 at 12:29 am CDT (1 min, 0 secs time to read)

Razer has kicked off an interesting new pilot program in Singapore, where the gaming peripheral giant is offering a free COVID-19 fask mask... but it has some (green) strings attached to it. First, check out the #RazerForLife video:

Back when the COVID-19 pandemic first started spreading throughout the globe, many companies were quick off their feet in reacting to it and transitioning supply chains to making face masks and ventilators. Razer was one of those companies, and is now running a new pilot program that is will make one free surgical mask for every resident that is 16 years or older in Singapore.

It is a pilot program just for now, running between May 12 to June 2 with 20 vending machines spread throughout Singapore. Razer will have a full rollout throughout Singapore right as the local shelter-in-place orders are lifted.

You will need to verify your identity using the Razer Pay app on your smartphone in order to grab your free mask, be over 16 years old, and a resident of Singapore.

